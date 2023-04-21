Share:

ISLAMABAD-Federal Minister for Industries and Production Syed Murtaza Mahmud has assured that he would fully cooperate with the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry in its endeavors for the establishment of a new industrial park in the region.

“Promoting industrialization is the key priority of the government to improve the economy,” he said while talking to a delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI). Syed Murtaza Mahmud said that after the Eid holidays; he along with Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Federal Minister for Board of Investment, will hold a meeting with ICCI to take forward the matters for ICCI industrial park. He said that ICCI will be given representation in the boards of the attached departments of his ministry.

He lauded the initiative of ICCI for organizing Pakistan-Ethiopia Business Forum and said that ICCI should send formal invitation to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs, to attend the Forum while he would cooperate in this regard. He said that the government is working on a new policy for electric vehicles. He assured that he would cooperate in resolving the key issues of the business community.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry, briefed the Federal Minister for Industries & Production about the importance of a new industrial park in the region to promote industrialization, create jobs, improve exports and increase tax revenue. He stressed that the government should extend all possible cooperation and support to ICCI for early materialization of this important project, which is in the national interest. He said that ICCI should be given representation in the boards of the departments working under the Ministry of Industries so that the business community could give its input in their decision-making process for better growth of the industrial sector. He said that ICCI plans to organize a Pakistan-Ethiopia Business Forum during the upcoming visit of the Ethiopian business delegation along with the Deputy Prime Minister of Ethiopia and invited the Federal Minister for Industries and Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs to attend the Forum. He also apprised the minister about the key issues of the business community and sought his cooperation to redress them.

Faad Waheed, Senior Vice President ICCI, informed the minister about the difficulties of cooking oil manufacturers due to restrictions on LCs and said that he should play a role to address this issue. Zafar Bakhtawari, Secretary General UBG, and Faizan Shahzad also spoke at the occasion and gave useful proposals to promote industrialization in the country.