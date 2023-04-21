Share:

Punjab's Caretaker Chief Minister, Syed Mohsin Naqvi, visited the Kacha area on Friday to meet police officers and soldiers who are currently fighting terrorists.

Mr Naqvi, accompanied by Information Minister Amir Mir, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, IG Punjab, and Additional Chief Secretary Interior, reviewed the ongoing operation against terrorists in the area.

During his visit, Mr Naqvi appreciated the courage and bravery of the police officers and soldiers and congratulated them on Eid.

The interim CM also raised slogans of Punjab police zindabaad and Pakistan Zindabaad with policemen.

In his statement, Mr Naqvi praised the police force for their significant success in the operation against dacoits in the Kacha area.

He also assured them that the government would go to the last extent to restore peace in the area.

Moreover, Mr Naqvi stressed that permanent infrastructure would be established by destroying the hideouts of terrorists.

These elements would not be allowed to thrive in the Kacha area again.

The visit of the Caretaker Chief Minister is a message of support and encouragement to the police force and soldiers who are fighting on the front lines.

It also sends a message to the terrorists that the government will not tolerate any attempts to disturb peace in the area.