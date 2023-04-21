Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Police have finalized a com­prehensive security plan for Chaand Raat and Eid-ul-Fitr following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan and also augmented the security at public, worship places and other important buildings to thwart any untoward incident, a police public rela­tions officer said on Thursday.

He said that the security plan was reviewed here on Thursday in a meeting presided over by SSP (Operations) Malik Jameel Zafar and attended by zonal DPOs, SDPOs and SHOs of all police sta­tions. SSP Operations Islamabad has devised the special security plan and all police officials have been directed to remain high alert and fully prepared to avert any un­toward situation during Eid days. According to the security plan, more than 3500 policemen would patrol various sectors to check possible house burglaries during Eid holidays. The SSP Islamabad has also directed for effective security measures in the city on this occasion. There are 1037 mosques and 28 Imambargahs which will be covered by armed guards and policemen during Eid-ul-Fitr prayers.

Policemen would also patrol in the various sectors and police in charge of circles would ensure proper secu­rity at the Eid congregations in vari­ous locations. According to this plan, beat systems have been introduced for security at main shopping cen­ters, markets and additional deploy­ment of policemen has been ensured there especially for Chand Raat. The contingents of mobile reserve police and prisoner van movement would be part of security measures at im­portant shopping centers includ­ing Jinnah Super market, F-10 and Aabpara market. Policemen have been assigned duties at bus stands, graveyards and railway stations while special deployment will also be made at Faisal Mosque.

All SHOs have been directed to conduct security meetings with managers of bus stands as bus stands were identified for security duties. Following these meetings, special police pickets have been erected in the vicinity of bus stands and police would check the passen­gers and other suspects there. As per security duties on Eid, the policemen would patrol in the various sectors and contingents of Pakistan Rang­ers, FC and police commandos will assist police in these security duties. Vehicles of police stations and fal­cons would patrol in their respective areas while additional vehicles were also provided to each police station for success of the patrolling plan. Po­lice teams have been constituted for patrolling in various urban sectors and rural areas. Keeping in view the rush of visitors at public places, se­curity measures have also been tak­en at Shakarparian, Daman-e-Koh, Jasmine Garden, Monal, Lake View Park, Chattar Park and Centaurus.

The mobile patrols and squads would also remain present at promi­nent points during Eid congregations and Chand Raat. Sub Divisional Police Officers and Station House Officers would be responsible for the security around worship places. They will be provided with additional force on their request for the effective patrol­ling and security at Eid congregations in various sectors. Duty rosters have been prepared by the in-charges of police stations and policemen would patrol in various sectors during day and night timings to check house burglaries and ensure protection to properties during Eid holidays.

The mobile officers and police guards posted at mosques, Imam­bargahs, and public/ picnic places will take notice of the beggars hov­ering around the premises and will take legal action against them. SSP Operations directed the officials that special focus is to ensure the safety of properties and stop fre­quent incidents of theft during Eid holidays. As a part of security mea­sures, police pickets would be erect­ed at all important entry and exit points for checking of vehicles.

Similarly, Islamabad Capital Police, following the directions of Inspec­tor General of Police (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan and Chief Traffic Officer Syed Mustafa Tanveer, has also de­vised a comprehensive traffic plan for facilitating the citizens and road users during Eid holidays. Extra police force have been deployed on roads for regu­lating the traffic rush, said a police spokesman. SSP Syed Mustafa Tan­veer, the CTO of Islamabad, has also held meetings with subordinates and reviewed the traffic plan.