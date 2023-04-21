ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the entire nation and all the institutions will have to be united to protect the Constitution collectively.
“The government is committed to sacrifice its political capital to save the state,” said the prime minister while addressing the launching ceremony of "Constitution Mobile App" here yesterday.
He called for self-retrospection to move forward.
He said that Pakistan was currently at the crossroads of constitutional challenges, which required a sense of wholeness to be demonstrated by the State institutions.
Shehbaz Sharif said the Constitution had its roots in the parliament, adding that according to the world-recognized concept, the judiciary can only interpret the law, but cannot re-write it.
Shehbaz said, “The Constitution has taken birth from the cradle of the parliament. The judiciary can interpret the Constitution — that is their right — but the judiciary cannot rewrite the Constitution.
“This (rewriting Constitution) is only the parliament’s authority,” he added. The premier went on to say that the “parliament will use its constitutional and legal rights on this” matter.
“It does not happen anywhere in the world that a court issues a stay order against a legislation which is still in the making,” he said. He urged the judiciary to reassess its role and become the protector of the Constitution.
“It is expected from the judiciary, the Supreme Court bench and bar that they will become the Constitution’s protector,” he said. He said although politicians made mistakes in the past, it was time to rectify them.
“We have indeed learned a lesson and we are making efforts to take Pakistan out of these problems,” he said. “Great people learn from their mistakes and hold the national interest high.” He said the government took over in difficult times, however, said that it would not hesitate in protecting the State and the Constitution.
PM Sharif said on the eve of the 50th anniversary, the decision to include the 1973 Constitution in the syllabus at schools and college levels was remarkable in raising awareness about its sanctity. Shehbaz said it is a great moment that now the Constitution will be accessed through a mobile application. He said it will provide awareness to the youth and citizens of the country about the Constitution. The prime minister praised former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and other political leaders who gave the Constitution of Pakistan to the masses.
He also appreciated all the stakeholders for celebrating the Golden Jubilee of the Constitution of Pakistan. In her remarks on the occasion, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said, “We have achieved an important milestone of incorporating the Constitution in curriculum for awareness of youth of the country.” She said it will become part of the curriculum by next year.
Marriyum Aurangzeb thanked Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah for providing support in developing the App.
She said with the inauguration of this App, youth will be able to have access to all articles and chapters of the Constitution. She said App will be available in Urdu and English.
This App is being released as part of the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Constitution of Pakistan. The “Constitution Mobile App” has been developed by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting under the leadership of Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb. NADRA also supported in the preparation of this mobile App.
PM DIRECTS PAK EMBASSY IN KSA TO ASSIST BUS ACCIDENT’S AFFECTED PEOPLE
Meanwhile, the prime minister directed the Pakistan embassy in Saudi Arabia to provide all possible assistance to Pakistani Umra pilgrims affected in a bus accident. Nine Pakistani citizens including women and children were killed and five Umrah pilgrims sustained injuries in the traffic accident near Al-Qassim area.