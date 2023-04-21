Share:

Jumma tul Wida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, is being observed today across the country with religious reverence.

'Jumma Tul Wida' is a day celebrated by Muslims across the globe on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan. Many Muslim countries including Pakistan are observing Jumma Tul Wida today on April 21.

Jumma Tul Wida holds great significance and marks an important event for the followers of Islam. On this day, Muslims wake up early in the morning, take bath, wear new clothes. The believers of Islam gather in Mosques to offer prayers in large numbers, recite the Holy Quran and do charity.

Millions of people will offer Friday prayers at mosques across the country. Special prayers will be offered for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan and unity of Muslims the world over.

The religious leaders and Imams will highlight importance of the month of fasting and the Jumma-tul-Wida.

In the federal capital, the biggest gathering of Juma-tul-Wida will be held at Faisal Mosque.

Strict security arrangements have been made in several mosques to prevent any unusual activity.