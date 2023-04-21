Share:

KARACHI-The K-Electric has sought a Rs4.49 hike in the power tariff on account of the monthly Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) for March in an application to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA).

K-Electric has requested a hike in the electricity tariff for the monthly fuel charges adjustment for March. The power utility has asked for an increase in the power tariff for Karachi consumers by Rs4.49/unit. The NEPRA will conduct a hearing on KE application on May 3.

Approval of the plea will put an additional burden of $6.63 billion on the consumers of Karachi. Earlier on April 14, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) approved an Rs0.58 per unit hike in the electricity tariff for K-Electric consumers. The power regulator authority issued a notification and sanctioned an Rs0.58 per unit hike in the electricity tariff for K-Electric consumers on account of fuel charge adjustment (FCA) for February.