Share:

A group of terrorists and 'desperate' robbers on Friday attacked the police with rocket launchers and long range weapons in Katcha Rajwani area of Sadiqabad.

An Armoured Police Carrier (APC) suffered minor damage during the attack. Law enforcers managed to force the terrorists and robbers to retreat in the retaliatory action.

Policemen surrounded 18 to 20 suspects and terrorists of the Sukhani and Lathani gang.

On receiving information, the Punjab Chief Minister and the provincial police chief headed to the Katcha area to review the latest situation and encourage teh fighting force.

Sources told Dunya News that the areas of Katcha Moro and Katcha Jamal have been cleared. They said last year's operation left some personnel martyred, but but this year both areas have been cleared without any loss of life.

The Katcha police operation has been continuing for the 13th consecutive day. Meanwhile, Rahim Yar Khan police arrested 20 robbers and killed three.

According to the Punjab Punjab spokesman, the police will provide permanent peace to the people of the area by making the operation successful.