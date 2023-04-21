Share:

LARKANA-PPP Sindh President Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro said on Thursday that in the country, no other decision is acceptable except conducting the elections of the National and Provincial Assemblies on the same day, adding if those elections are not conducted on same day in the whole country, then Sindh will become a protest. He expressed these thoughts during an emergency press conference held at the Larkana Press Club today. Mr Khuhro said that in the case of suo moto case, the Supreme Court was talking about the capacity that all the parties should sit together and consult, then the capacity could be taken to hold elections in the country on the same day, so a full court should be formed on the matter.

He further said that holding elections is the authority of the Election Commission and the court did not review Article 69 of the Election Act in the suo moto case, which provides for one-day polls, and the court had mentioned in the suo moto notice that Punjab and the KPK assemblies were dissolved legitimately or not?

There will be a discussion on this point as well, but there is no mention of the reasons behind the dissolution of the two assemblies until the case is heard and the decision is reached. The court has again given an unconstitutional date to hold the Punjab Assembly elections on May 14, because this date has not been completed in 90 days. He further said that the assemblies can be dissolved only when the law and order situation is bad, the economy is not good and the members do not have confidence in the Chief Minister, but in Punjab, after taking the vote of confidence in the Chief Minister, the stubbornness and crisis situation of a single person. In order to create, the people and public representatives were insulted by breaking the Punjab Assembly and Imran Khan broke the two provincial assemblies and started a riot.

Is the court becoming a tool for this? which is the solution. He said that today the country is caught in a quagmire where the political system is going downhill which has never happened in the history of Pakistan. He said that the court is interfering with the powers of the parliament which should not be done and this interference is not acceptable in any way because the parliament has the authority to make the constitution and amend it.