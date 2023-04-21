Share:

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced a three-month remission in the sentences for prisoners on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to Provincial Home and Tribal Affairs Department, the remission would not be applicable to prisoners sentenced in murder, spying, anti-state activities, terrorism, rape, dacoity, kidnapping, financial crimes and other heinous nature cases.

The male prisoners aged 65 years and female inmates 60 years of age or above and less than 18 years of age, prisoners who completed their 1/3 sentence would get relief.