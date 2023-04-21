Share:

PESHAWAR - In a recent development, the Director of Bait-ul-Mal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced the closure of all eight shelter homes in the province. According to sources, the decision was made due to the lack of funds to continue the operations of the shelters.

The shelter homes will remain active until the last day of Ramazan, which is expected on April 21. The Shelter Homes Project was launched as a joint venture of the Federal government and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, under which eight shelter homes were established and have been operational to date.

In light of the lack of funds, the shelter homes will either be closed or handed over to the provincial government for continuation of operations in the future.