ISLAMABAD - Shopping malls and markets across the country are facing a huge rush of customers in the last moments of the Eid shopping spree as Eid-ul-Fitr, the largest religious festival of Muslims, is knocking at the door.

Citizens of all age groups are thronging commercial centres, local area markets and shopping malls till midnight, said a report aired by a news channel. Shopkeepers, mainly those catering to consumer goods, specifically clothing brands, jewellery, foot wear and artificial accessories were coming up with fresh and discount rate with trendy stocks, said a shopkeeper at G-9.

“To add colour to the growing ex­citement among the public, many of the famous brand shops have arranged the application of henna for their customers on complimen­tary basis to attract their female customer base,” said a citizen at Jinnah Super Market. With eye-catching colours and designs of the latest clothes, a large number of people especially adolescents, were humming towards the malls to shop for items of their choice to complete their Eid collection, said a female customer. Seasonal vendors in different markets, foot­paths, and makeshift sales centres are also busy from morning to mid­night as shoppers of all ages gath­ered there, said a pedestrian at I-8 Markaz. Meanwhile, most shoppers also complained of overpricing, es­pecially of women’s and kids’ wear.

Housewives were now rushing to markets for purchasing essential Eid-related items for their kids and themselves, said a vendor at F-6. Women and children were espe­cially enjoying the signature hustle and bustle of Eid, said the owner of a shop in I-10, adding the bangles and Peshawari, Balochi, Saraiki and Sindhi chappal outlets were also at­tracting a large number of shoppers including youth and girls in the city markets packed with a variety of im­ported and local garments and shoes.