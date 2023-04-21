Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has invited budget proposals from the business community to prepare LCCI Federal Budget proposals 2023-24. While addressing a gathering of business community, LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that the businessmen should forward their reservations and doable solutions to the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry. LCCI Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry, Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt, former office-bearers and Executive Committee members were also present. LCCI president said that the business community is facing problems like devaluation of rupee, inflation, mark-up, consignments stuck at ports which have to be solved as soon as possible. He said that the industry is facing shortage of raw materials due to the consignments stuck at the ports. The president of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that he is talking to the Punjab government regarding the sectors which are facing restrictions due to environmental issues, including steel. He lauded efforts of the provincial minister for industries SM Tanvir for the cause of trade and industry. He said that SM Tanvir is taking business community on board on all trade and industry related issues and resolving the issues of steel sector and other industries in shortest possible time. He said that he represented the business community in the Senate of Pakistan and highlighted the problems faced by them. He said that the Lahore Chamber is finalizing its budget proposals, so the business community should send their proposals to the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry as soon as possible so that they can be conveyed to the relevant government departments. He said that Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has written letters to all political parties to share their economic plan with Lahore Chamber. He expressed the expectation that the ninth review which is going on with the IMF will be passed soon and the interest rate will also come down in the future.