Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday dismissed a petition filed by Bushra Bibi, wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, against possible op­eration at Zaman Park during Eid holidays. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 100,000 on Bushra Bibi’s counsel over filing unnecessary petition. The sin­gle bench comprising Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh heard the petition filed by Bushra Bibi.

During the proceedings, the court observed that a full bench heard an identical matter a few days ago and passed appropriate orders, adding that there was no need of filing the petition after it.

The court addressed Bushra Bibi’s counsel Mu­hammad Azhar Siddique and questioned why the present petition had been filed.The counsel re­plied that the identical petition was about harass­ment. To which, the court noted that the present petition had also identical matter.