QUETTA - The Met Office on Thurs­day predicted mainly dry weather in most parts of Balochistan while gusty winds in central & south­eastern parts and partly cloudy in southwestern areas of the province during the next 24 hours. “However, there is a chance of light rain and drizzle at isolated places in districts Kech includ­ing its suburbs.” Accord­ing to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 11.0-degrees centi­grade and 2.9 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Thursday.