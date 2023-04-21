QUETTA - The Met Office on Thursday predicted mainly dry weather in most parts of Balochistan while gusty winds in central & southeastern parts and partly cloudy in southwestern areas of the province during the next 24 hours. “However, there is a chance of light rain and drizzle at isolated places in districts Kech including its suburbs.” According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 11.0-degrees centigrade and 2.9 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Thursday.
Staff Reporter
April 21, 2023
