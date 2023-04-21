Share:

Mohmand - During a meeting held at the District Police Office in Ghalanai’s headquarters on Thursday, the police decided to take a collaborative approach to control aerial firing on ‘Chand Raat’ and during Eid. District Police Officer Mohammad Ayaz presided over the meeting, which included other senior police officers. The attendees formulated a strategy to combat firing and one-wheeling on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr.

As part of the strategy, the DPO instructed the SHOs to engage with local elders, religious scholars, and councillors in their respective areas to seek their assistance in combating the issue. Additionally, the SHOs were directed to post banners in public places near their respective police stations, warning of the dangers of celebratory firing in the air. During the meeting, the DPO emphasized the need to launch an awareness campaign against aerial firing and fireworks at the village level through councillors.

Last night, a group of six masked men robbed two labourers working in the Shaheed Abdul Shakoor Dam near Ghalanai headquarters. The thieves stole cash, valuable mobile phones, watches, and equipment from the workers, who have been identified as Qismatullah and Sahib Nawaz. The total amount stolen was Rs. 37,500. The robbery occurred at 11:00 p.m., and the labourers reported that the thieves locked them in the bathroom before making off with the stolen items. The workers were paid in cash for their labour, which they had done during Ramadan.

It is important to note that there were police officers stationed on both sides of the dam to protect it, but the labourers were still robbed. The workers filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the unknown individuals at the Ghalanai Police Station.