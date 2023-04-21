Share:

QUETTA - Municipal Secretary Mir Dostain Khan Jamaldeni on Thursday said that the cleaning arrange­ments would be effective on the routes leading to mosques, Imam Bargahs and graveyards on the oc­casion of Eid-ul-Fitr. He expressed these views while talking to APP re­garding Eid-ul- Fitr. He said, “The holidays of the municipal employees have also been cancelled and they have been put on alert on duty with the aim to provide facili­ties to people on the oc­casion of Eid.” He said sufficient arrangements would be made for clean­liness throughout the city, while special duties of the municipal staff were assigned on the routes going to mosques, Eid places, Imam Bargahon and graveyards for the fa­cilitation of masses dur­ing the Eid-ul Fitr prayer and afterward.