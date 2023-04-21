Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif held a meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Sources said PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz was also present in the meeting when important matters were discussed.

They said the meeting between the former Pakistani premier and the crown prince was held in a positive atmosphere, adding that the issues being faced by the South Asian country were also came under discussion.

Taking to Twitter, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb Aurangzeb said, “Muhammad Nawaz Sharif met the Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Maryam Nawaz was also present on the occasion."

“The leaders discussed further improving Saudi-Pak brotherly relations and solutions to the issues Pakistan is facing. Nawaz Sharif expressed his good wishes for the Saudi leadership,” she added.

Earlier this month, Nawaz Sharif reached Jeddah from London and joined his daughter and other family members who were already present Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud had invited Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to perform Umrah as royal guests during the holy month of Ramazan. Nawaz and Maryam are also expected to meet the Saudi royal family.