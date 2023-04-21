Share:

QUETTA - Secretary Agriculture Balochistan Umaid Ali Khokhar on Thursday said that no unregistered poison dealer would be allowed to work in the province and the ex­pired and substandard agricultural drugs should be strictly checked. He expressed these while address­ing the online meeting of Agriculture Extension and Plant Protection of all districts of the province here. Additional Secretary of Agriculture, DG Extension, Di­rector of Plant Protection Agriculture Extension and Agricultural Research Director Information were pres­ent. In the meeting, the problems of plant protection, registration of agricultural medicine business, harmful insects, diseases, especially according to the informa­tion received at that time, the damage and prevention of a harmful insect, the bug were discussed. The Sec­retary Agriculture urged the officers that any unreg­istered fertilizer dealer should not be allowed to work in any case across Balochistan, more over-the-counter drugs or substandard agro-toxicants should be strictly checked. Inspectors of agricultural drugs should con­duct regular monitoring and send samples to Quetta and punish violators dealers and companies as per law, apart from this, the new pest control machinery that the department has like spray pumps should be put into use by the field stations and staff of every re­gion of the province, he said. He said that the staff of the Department of Agriculture should be guided with regard to pesticides and they should spray toxic drugs at the time of harvest and be informed about this. He said that the district Whatsapp groups of the farm­ers should be expanded so that the department could reach the farmers quickly.