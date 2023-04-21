Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank have increased to $4.4 billion after re­ceiving $300 million loan from China in last week.

“During the week ended on April 14, SBP re­serves increased by US$ 394 million to US$ 4,432.5 million. The increase in SBP reserves is mainly due to the receipt of US$ 300 million of GoP commer­cial loan,” said State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday. The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$ 9,964.9 million as of 14-April-2023. The break-up of the foreign re­serves position is as foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan are US$ 4.432 billion and net foreign reserves held by commercial banks are US$ 5,532 billion.

Out of Chinese Bank’s ICBC approved facility of $1.3 billion (which was earlier repaid by Pa­kistan), State Bank of Pakistan has received back third and last disbursement yesterday in its ac­count amounting to $300 million. Last month, the Chinese lender had approved a rollover of a $1.3 billion loan for Pakistan. Following the announce­ment, the Chinese bank deposited $500 million — the first disbursement — on March 4 and then the second tranche of an equivalent amount was released on March 17. The country’s foreign ex­change reserves were on the declining side mainly due to the repayment of previous loans. The pace of foreign borrowing has slowed down mainly due to the absence of International Monetary Fund’s loan programme as Pakistan received only $7.76 billion in nine months, which was not enough to build the country’s foreign exchange reserves.