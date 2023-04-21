Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has placed its first order for discounted Russian crude oil under a new deal struck between Islamabad and Moscow.

“We have bought first consignment of Russian oil on discounted price,” disclosed Minister of State for Pe­troleum Musadik Malik this while talking to foreign media here yester­day saying with one cargo will dock at Karachi Port in May.

Pakistan's purchase gives Rus­sia a new outlet for its crude, add­ing to Moscow's growing sales to In­dia and China, as it redirects volumes from western markets where its oil has been banned in the wake of the Ukraine conflict. Discount­ed crude offers much need­ed respite to cash-strapped Pakistan in the face of a balance of payments cri­sis and critically low for­eign exchange reserves.The deal will see Paki­stan buy only crude oil, not refined fuels, with im­ports expected to reach 100,000 barrels per day if the first transaction goes through smoothly, the min­ister said. “Our orders are in, we have placed that al­ready,” he said, confirming source-based information that the country would only be buying crude, not refined products. Pakistan imported 154,000 barrels per day of oil in 2022, rel­atively flat from the pre­vious year, data from ana­lytics firm Kpler showed. Most of the crude was sup­plied by the world’s top ex­porter Saudi Arabia fol­lowed by the United Arab Emirates. Malik declined to say whether Chinese yuan and the UAE dirham would be used as currencies for transactions, with Pakistan short of dollars. He did not comment on the rate of im­ports either. “I will not dis­close anything about the commercial side of the deal,” he said. He said Pa­kistan’s Refinery Limited (PRL) will initially refine the Russian crude in a trial run, followed by Pak-Arab Refinery Limited (PARCO) and other refineries lat­er. Russian Energy Minis­ter Nikolay Shulginov led a delegation to Islamabad in January to hold talks on the deal, after which he said oil exports to Pakistan could begin after March. Malik took a proposal to Moscow to negotiate the deal late last year.