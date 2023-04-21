Share:

ISLAMABAD - Min­ister for Defense Khawaja Mu­hammad Asif on Thursday said that Parliament was the su­preme institution of the coun­try and all decisions includ­ing elections would be made at its forum. Talking to a private television channel, he said that all the institutions drive their powers from the parliament and we will continue to work for strengthening the parlia­mentary system. In reply to a question about the court’s de­cision over elections in Punjab, he said that the provision of funds have been restricted by Parliament. He said that elec­tions should be held simulta­neously or in One day.