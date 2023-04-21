Share:

In football, everything is possible, from the moment you work and you believe in your qualities.

–Kylian Mbappe

The first ever FIFA World Cup was help on July 13, 1930 in Uruguay. France defeated Mexico just as the US defeated Belgium in an event that was to become one of the most anticipated series in the world. The world cup was set up after football was removed from the 1932 Olympics. Recognising that an international level tournament of the same stature had to be organised, FIFA invited all countries of the world to assemble in Uruguay for the tournament. There were some concerns considering the fact that it was being held in the midst of the Great Depression and players were scared that their jobs would not exist by the time they returned. Companies made promises and Uruguay itself decided to pay for their travelling expenses, thus convincing them of partaking. In the end, in front of 93,000 spectators, the world cup was held for the first of many times ever since.