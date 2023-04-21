Share:

FAISALABAD - The district police have released a plan for foolproof secu­rity arrangements on Eid-ul-Fitr here on Thursday. Accord­ing to a plan, over 5,000 personnel would perform security duty on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr that would be supervised by 21 DSPs and 5 SPs. The pickets would be set up at all en­try and exit points of the city to check the suspect persons. The special patrolling teams including elite force, motorcycle squad and dolphin teams would remain on patrol duty in the city. Police cops would also be deployed at parks and grave­yards. The exhibition of weapons, wall chalking, and vehicles without cylinders, one-wheeling, aerial firing, would be com­pletely ban in the district City Police Officer directed the of­ficers and officials to remain alert on Eid-ul Fitr as careless­ness and negligence would not be tolerated at any cost.