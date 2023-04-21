Share:

Peshawar - Pakistan Red Crescent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has emerged as the only beacon of hope for flood-affected people as it has provided free medical facilities and medicines to more than 100,000 people at their doorstep in just six months.

Mobile medical units were established in Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Nowshera, Charsadda, and Swat in August 2022. A ceremony was held to appreciate the services of staff and volunteers during the emergency phase, said a press release on Thursday.

The Chairman of the PRCS Khyber Pakhtunkhwa thanked the Norwegian Red Cross for their assistance during the flood situation in the province. He said that the facility was provided at the doorstep of the affected people. Efforts are now towards rehabilitation, including the completion of initial surveys, provision of cash for toilet construction, restoration of basic health facilities and the provision of expenses other than Insaf Sehat Cards for the affected persons in government hospitals in Nowshera, Swat, and DI Khan.

The head of the Norwegian Red Cross for Pakistan, Dr Aliyar Iftikhar, said that they are working with the Pakistan Red Crescent Society throughout the country to help flood victims. So far, help has been provided to more than three hundred thousand people in one way or another.

The Secretary Pakistan Red Crescent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa informed that the number of beneficiaries who have been provided with medical facilities and medicines exceeds one hundred thousand, in Charsadda, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, and Swat districts. After the floods, complaints of Respiratory Tract Infections, Urinary Tract Infections, Peptic Ulcer Diseases, Skin diseases, Lower respiratory tract infections, and diarrhoea remained high among the affected people.

In January and February, cases of pneumonia, respiratory distress, and tuberculosis were identified, for which Pakistan Red Crescent provided free treatment and medications. At present, Pakistan Red Crescent is working on urgent measures including the provision of clean drinking water in the affected areas.