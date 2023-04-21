Share:

The senior leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) including Fawad Chaudhry, Hammad Azhar and Shahbaz Gill on Friday, expressed their unwavering support for party chief Imran Khan, even though they were not granted party tickets for the Punjab elections.

The PTI has recently completed finalising a list of 297 candidates for these upcoming elections, which the top court had ordered to be held on May 14. In order to ensure that merit was upheld while awarding party tickets, Imran Khan personally interviewed all the candidates after having remarked that the 2018 team responsible for this task had been neglectful in its duties.

The one-on-one interviews took place between April 6 and April 18. The PTI's official website has now published the list of successful candidates, which includes figures such as former Chief Ministers Usman Buzdar and Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, Punjab minister Raja Basharat, Usmar Dar, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Hashim Dogar, Zain Qureshi and others.