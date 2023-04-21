Share:

The workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) staged a protest in Zaman Park, demanding the party leadership to withdraw the ticket of Mehr Sharafat Ali for PP 158.

The demonstrators raised slogans against the 'parachutist' candidate and demanded PTI Chairman Imran Khan to give the ticket to a local leader from the constituency.

The protesters gathered outside Zaman Park and expressed their dissatisfaction with the party's decision to give the ticket to Mehr Sharafat Ali, who they believe is an outsider and not a suitable candidate for the constituency.

The workers claimed that they have always been neglected and the party leadership has overlooked the genuine concerns of the local leadership.

"PTI has violated the rights of the workers by giving a ticket to a parachutist like Mehr Sharafat Ali. He is not acceptable to us under any circumstances," said one of the protesters.

The workers demanded that Imran Khan should withdraw the ticket from Mehr Sharafat Ali and give it to a local leader who has worked for the betterment of the party and the people of the constituency.