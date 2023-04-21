Share:

The officials of the Punjab Food Department on Friday foiled a bid to smuggle wheat and flour to Afghanistan.

As per details, over 70 containers loaded with wheat and flour were being smuggled to Afghanistan from Rawalpindi Motorway.

District food authority officials said 46 containers loaded with wheat and 16 containers of flour were seized during checking.

The wheat and flour were being smuggled from Punjab to Afghanistan. The containers have been sealed while 16 people have been booked. It may be noted that there is a ban on the transportation of wheat from the province.

Earlier, the Punjab Cabinet granted approval for wheat purchase policy for 2023- 2024.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over 8th Cabinet meeting at Chief Minister Office which made decisions to promote merit in the province and elimination of recommendation culture by relaxing rules in the departments and declaring null and void the decision to make inductions through departmental committees.