LAHORE - The caretaker Punjab cabinet Thurs­day took several important decisions pertaining to different departments including amendments in police rules and handing over control of historical places to the Walled City Authority. The 14th meeting of the provincial cabinet was held in the Chief Minister’s Office under the chairmanship of caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi. In the meeting, it was decided to dissolve all the market committees of Punjab. It was also decided to give age relaxation in recruitment to the children of police officers and personnel martyred or died during their service. The cabinet approved amendments in the Police Rules, 1934 in this regard. The chief minister instructed the provincial ministers to visit Dar al-Shafaqat, jails and hospitals on Eid holidays and asked them to share the joy of Eid with the less fortunate. “This is your real Eid”, he stated. The cabinet gave conditional approval to transfer the administrative control of Shala Mar Bagh, Qutbuddin Aibak Minar, Shahda­ra Complex including Tomb of Jahangir, Tomb of Nur Jahan, Tomb of Asif Jah and Akbari Sarai to the Walled City of Lahore Authority. It was also approved to give the complete management of the Shahi Fort to the Walled City of La­hore Authority. The cabinet expressed its gratitude to caretaker chief minis­ter Mohsin Naqvi and to the efforts of Secretary Finance for the record reduction of Rs 18 billion in markup for food operations. In the cabinet meeting, funds of 200 million rupees were approved to meet the operational expenses of 5 tehsil headquarters hospitals of Lahore under the management of Rajab Tayyip Erdogan Hospi­tal Trust.