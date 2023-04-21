Share:

LAHORE - The caretaker Punjab government has increased the reserve price for auction of contracts of nine divisional cattle markets in the province by 30 percent and has fixed the bid starting price as Rs. 3.70 billion for the coming fiscal year, for bidding to be held during the first week of next month. Pun­jab caretaker Local Government Minister of Punjab, Ibrahim Murad, informed this to media men on Thursday. Earlier, the min­ister chaired a meeting to review arrange­ments for auction of cattle markets which had been participated by Chief Executive Officer of Punjab Cattle Market Manage­ment and Development Company Abdul Latif Khan, General Manager Business Planning and Internal Auditor besides oth­er relevant officials. The meeting was told that the cattle markets will be auctioned as per schedule. The markets at Lahore, Mul­tan and Faisalabad will be brought under hammer on Friday, the 5th of May. Cattle markets at Sargodha, Rawalpindi and Sahi­wal will be auctioned on Saturday, the 6th of May while the auction of cattle markets at Gujranwala, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan will be held on Monday, the 8th of May 2023. Ibrahim Murad directed for taking all out measures for holding the said auction in a fair and transparent manner. He asked for launching a special media campaign for widely publicizing the date, time, venue and bid starting price etc of the auction for en­suring participation of maximum number of bidders for generating healthy competi­tion at this occasion.