Quetta is undoubtedly the capital and largest city of Balochistan. However, the sewage lines running along Jan Muhammad Road in Quetta have been causing numerous disturbances among the residents, especially students who face difficulty reaching their institutions on time due to the obstructions caused by the overflowing sewage.

Moreover, the water pipelines are contaminated with garbage and waste materials, emitting a foul odor and causing various physical and mental health problems. The condition of the water and sewage lines has already made life miserable for the residents, but the recent rains have exacerbated the situation, with all the roads resembling the Kech River or the five rivers of Punjab.

As a student, I face the same situation while passing by the water sewerage to reach the library. It is imperative that the concerned authorities take swift and effective action to resolve this issue and facilitate the residents as much as possible.

NAWAZ NIGWARI,

Balochistan.