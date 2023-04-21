Share:

ISLAMABAD - Several feeders of Islamabad Electric Supply Com­pany (IESCO) on Thursday tripped due to late-night rain in various areas of the company’s regions. Power supply to various areas attached to Peshawar Road, Saghri Morgah, Sikho, Muslimabad, Charing Crossing, Golra and Westridge feeders remained suspended due to the developing of fault, the IESCO spokesper­son told in a statement issued here. The fault also oc­curred at PTCL, Jail Park, Dhok Noor, Shamsh Colony, Sihala, Gulistan e Johar Colony and Jhangi feeders, he added. The IESCO concerned staff actively engaged to clear the faults and address individual complaints of the customers. The IESCO chief was monitoring the power restoration operation personally. The spokes­person also advised the public to keep a safe distance from electric wires, poles, transformers and meters during rain. In case of any emergency, the consumers could register their complaints at the concerned of­fice number or IESCO helpline number 118.