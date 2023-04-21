Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police claimed on Thursday that they have arrested two accused while conducting operations in Orangi Town area of Karachi. According to Sindh Rangers spokesperson, the suspects have been involved in several incidents of robbery, burglary and stolen motorcycles have also been recovered. The spokesman says the accused have been identified as Kashif Ali alias Tunda, Rahman Ali alias Manay. According to the spokesperson of Sindh Rangers, the suspects have also confessed to more than 200 incidents of robbery, including 20 motorcycles, 300 mobile phones and more than five lakhs.a