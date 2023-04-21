Share:

The head of Awami Muslim League and former federal interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that when the government goes inside the court or chamber, it stoops, while in front of the media, it behaves like Tarzan and catches other by neck.

In a message posted on the social media website Twitter on Friday, former minister advised the rulers to pack their luggage as the train is about to leave. The whole nation is standing by the judiciary.

There could a big news after Eid. The tenure of caretaker governments has expired and provincial elections will be held on May 14, he added.

Rashid said that the government can be disqualified due to contempt of court, no confidence or face the Article 6 [of the constitution].

The Supreme Court has observed that the rejection of the supplementary grant is a no-confidence in the government. Judiciary has been upholding the Constitution and the law despite pressure. In the end, judiciary will win, he continued.