The rescue and relief operation to clear the road of debris and take out all the containers buried under the landslide in the Khyber Pass is under way on the fourth consecutive day today.

According to details, rescue teams have recovered five bodies and taken out a total of twenty-five containers from the rubble of the mountainous landslide.

Teams of Pak Army and Rescue 1122 teams from district Khyber, Peshawar, Nowshera and Mardan are actively participating in the ongoing search operation.

Meanwhile, the Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has cancelled holidays of its employees on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Rescue 1122 has set up special camps at the tourists’ sites for public service.

Besides, the Rescue diver teams have also been directed to stay alert alongside rivers, dams and other waterways.

The rescue helpline 1122 will remain operational round the clock to address emergency situations.