Peshawar - The rescue and relief operation continued on the third day at landslide-hit site at Torkham in Khyber tribal district from where five dead bodies were so far recovered.

Irshad Khan, Assistant Commissioner, Landi Kotal tehsil of the Khyber district told APP that teams of Pakistan Army Engineers, Rescue 1122, Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) and others organisations officials were participating in the relief and rescue operations.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali and Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan visited the site of the landslide at Torkham and directed the authorities concerned to expedite relief operations there.

The Governor and CM directed immediate shifting of cranes and other heavy machinery from other areas for speedy removal of the huge landslides’ wreckage and directed the Khyber administration to prepare a report of the human and properties losses for compensation.

They also assured the establishment of an emergency point to be equipped with all necessary equipment at Torkham. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Abdul Nasir Khan and Assistant Commissioner Landi Kotal were supervising the relief and rescue operations in the Torkham cranes terminals where several vehicles were trapped.

Rescue workers from Rescue 1122 have been tirelessly working for the past three days to recover the bodies of those who were buried under the debris in containers due to the collapse of the Torkham border hill.

The latest victim to be recovered has been identified as Syed Rahman, a driver from Afghanistan. His body has been shifted to the Landi Kotal District Hospital for necessary action.