Share:

MULTAN - A team of Agriculture Department raided an unregistered fertilizers fac­tory and arrested a man by recover­ing counterfeit pesticides products worth Rs 2.5 million in the city on Thursday.

Assistant Fertilizers Controller Allah Rakha Sindhu, leading an of­ficial team, raided the factory at Pir Bukhari colony near BCG Chowk where they arrested Ashraf Karnaw­al, the brother of factory owner As­ghar Karnwal, and seized counterfeit fertilizers besides material and hun­dreds of printed empty bags worth overall Rs 2.5 million.

The official said that the accused were preparing five different types of counterfeit fertilizers products and labeling these as DAP, NP, SSP, Sultash, and Premium Gold. They were preparing fertilizers without any registration and record and used to sell these in different areas.

Samples were collected from the alleged counterfeit fertilizers and sent to laboratory for analysis and an application has been filed with Mumtazabad police station for regis­tration of case against factory owner Asghar Karnawal and his brother Ashraf Karnawal under Punjab Fer­tilizers Control Order.