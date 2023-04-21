Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee gained 43 paisas against the dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs 283.46 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 283.89. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 287.5 and Rs 290, respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by 83 paisas to close at Rs 310.60 against the last day’s closing of Rs 311.43, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen remained unchanged and stood at Rs 2.10; whereas a decrease of Rs 1.71 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 352.23 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs 353.94. The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal went down by 12 paisas and 09 paisas; closing at Rs77.18 and Rs 75.58, respectively.