Peshawar - While hearing the case of a Chinese national accused of blasphemy recently, Anti-Terrorism Court Abbottabad judge Sajjad Ahmad has ordered a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to provide a thorough report and eyewitness before him on April 27.

A Chinese national, Tian, was arrested in Dasu, Upper Kohistan district, after a crowd accused him of blasphemy earlier this week, but the JIT was unable to present him in court owing to security concerns.

The judge instructed the JIT, led by Additional SP Headquarters Jamil Ahmad, to record the testimony of Yasir Ali, a translator who works as a welder at the Dasu Hydropower Project. Ali is the primary witness in the case.

As it could hear the partial arguments in a circumstance where eyewitnesses couldn’t be presented before it, the court directed JIT to submit the report together with witnesses and the accused Chinese national.

As per an FIR filed at Komela Police Station in Upper Kohistan, translator Yasir Ali and other key eyewitnesses Gulistan, Abdul Qadir, Shafiqur Rehman alias Shafi, and Shafiqur Rehman submitted a letter of attendance on their behalf.

He pleaded with the judge that because of the closure of the Karakoram Highway in various parts of Upper Kohistan, his clients couldn’t attend court on this hearing and promised to submit power of attorney at the subsequent hearing and present the former in court.

The primary complainant in the case, Komela SHO Naseerudden, arrived in court with pertinent documents.

On behalf of the accused Chinese national, attorneys Atif Ali Jadoon, Mohammad Arif Masud, and the deputy public prosecutor appeared in court.

Maulana Attaur Rehman, Maulana Waliullah Tohidi, Maulana Malik Umar, Maulana Abdul Aziz, and Abdul Jabar were among the Ulema jirga members present in the court.

Earlier, the jirga had chosen to represent the Kohistani people in court. Sections 295-C of the Pakistani Penal Code and Sections 6/7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act were both referenced in the incident’s FIR.

Some employees, according to the report, and their translators, said that Tian made “sacrilegious remarks” when they (workers) asked for a break to offer prayers.

The FIR states that on Sunday night, police were told of mobsters attempting to break into a Chinese camp close to Barseen. An immediate police party arrived, cordoned off the area, apprehended the accused Chinese engineer, and transported him to the Komela Police Station.

After Tian was arrested in the blasphemy case, Chinese media reported that the accused had exchanged arguments with the labourers over extended breaks for taraveeh prayers and that later the staff accused him of blasphemy.

However, the staff working with Tian said the accused uttered blasphemous remarks.