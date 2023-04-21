Share:

The head of Awami Muslim League and former federal interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that when the government goes inside the court or chamber, it stoops, while in front of the media, it behaves like Tarzan and catches other by neck.

In a message posted on the social media website Twitter on Friday, former minister advised the rulers to pack their luggage as the train is about to leave. The whole nation is standing by the judiciary.

نوازشریف شہبازشریف کےفون کےبعد فضل الرحمن نے پرتشدد اوردہشت گرد پریس کانفرنس کی۔مندر کا ہتھوڑا بندوق کی نوک اور گینگ آف تھری کےسیاستدانوں کے الفاظوں کااستعمال مذاکرات نہیں بلکہ عدلیہ سےکھلی جنگ ہے۔سپریم کورٹ نےاپنےفیصلےمیں سب کوپابندکر دیاہےجو نہیں مانےگاوہ قانون کےشکنجےمیں آئےگا — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) April 21, 2023

There could a big news after Eid. The tenure of caretaker governments has expired and provincial elections will be held on May 14, he added.

Rashid said that the government can be disqualified due to contempt of court, no confidence or face the Article 6 [of the constitution].

The Supreme Court has observed that the rejection of the supplementary grant is a no-confidence in the government. Judiciary has been upholding the Constitution and the law despite pressure. In the end, judiciary will win, he continued.

The former interior minister said that Fazlur Rehman held a press conference full of malice and spite after receiving a call from Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif. The use of words like hammer of a temple, tip of a gun and gang of three do not manifest a desire for dialogues but an open war against the judiciary. In the chamber and the court, it falls on [judges] feet, while in front of the media, it acts like Tarzan and try to hold [opponents] by neck.

The father praises Supreme Court [verdict] while the son call it tip of a gun.

The Supreme Court has bound everyone through its verdict in its decision. Whoever disobeys the Supreme Court, he will be subject to the law. Friendly countries want political stability in Pakistan, Rashid added.

He said staff level agreement with the IMF has fallen through. The aid from Saudi Arabia and UAE, and the American assurances did not work either.

He advised rulers not to ignore China's advice.

Rashid said to prolong the rule of incompetent government, the country is being thrown into isolation.

Disobeying the constitution and the law, comes under the category of treason, he concluded.