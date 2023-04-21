Share:

Pakistan’s popular singer and actress Komal Rizvi has announced her surprise wedding with S Ali Uppal, a US-based CEO and co-founder of a multi-billion dollar company in Silicon Valley.

In an Instagram post, Rizvi expressed her love and appreciation for her new husband and shared her excitement for this new chapter in her life.

The traditional wedding ceremony took place in a closed-door event attended by close family and friends, according to her management company. Rizvi looked stunning in a traditional silver lehenga made by her mother, as seen in the pictures shared on Instagram.

Earlier this year, Rizvi opened up about her first marriage, which she revealed had been an abusive one, causing her great physical and emotional trauma.

During the interview, she stressed the importance of teaching women to establish boundaries, and said she had no regrets about her divorce except that it had taken her four years to make the decision.

Rizvi’s fans and followers have expressed their joy and happiness on social media, congratulating her on her new marriage and wishing her a happy and prosperous life with her husband.

Rizvi is a well-known Coke Studio star and has pursued various business ventures, and she expressed her gratitude to God for all the opportunities that have come her way. She also thanked her fans for their love and support throughout her career.