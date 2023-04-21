Share:

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) are currently in a dispute regarding the identification of beneficiaries of a $3 billion loan, issued at a zero-markup rate during the pandemic. While concessionary loans like this one come with more lenient terms and conditions than traditional loans, the circumstances surrounding the loan and its distribution to 600 business persons during the pandemic has raised valid concerns. At the moment, there is an urgent need for more data surrounding the activity and the institutions are in a tussle to acquire this.

Although concessionary rates were a common practice during the pandemic to encourage investment and maintain economic activity, justifying a $3 billion-dollar soft loan in the current cash-strapped economy can be challenging. There is also a clear political aspect of the issue, and even if the transaction is justified, the nature of relying on soft loans is to be questioned. While such loans can provide critical support in the immediate term, they must be used with caution, and an audit should be conducted to ensure that the funds were allocated to the economically viable and locally prioritised activity.

Moreover, the act of issuing concessionary loans to the wealthy during economic turmoil without proper accountability must be discouraged. With Pakistan’s history of using loans inefficiently, the taxpayers’ money must be accounted for, and valuable lessons must be learned to avoid making the same mistakes.

Soft loans can be double-edged swords and can lead to corruption, dependency, and a lack of accountability. Therefore, it is essential to strike a balance between providing critical support to the economy and ensuring that funds are distributed effectively and efficiently. Ultimately, it is crucial to focus on promoting sustainable economic growth, reducing dependency, and fostering transparency and accountability in the distribution of loans.