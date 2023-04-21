Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Friday that those who were involved in violence were repeating the history of East Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, the deposed premier lamented the arrest of PTI stalwart Ali Amin Gandapur, saying, "The manner in which Ali Amin Gandapur is being treated is simply because he is a party ideologue loved by our workers. Those indulging in these brainless actions don't realise they are only humiliating themselves and widening the gap between the state and the nation".

"Meanwhile, our respect and love for Ali Amin have increased manifold as he faces these trials and tribulations with defiant fortitude," he added.

In connection with the ticket review process, Mr Khan said, "I will begin the ticket review process from tomorrow until the 26th of the cases sent to me by the four reconciliation committees that were formed for this purpose."

On Thursday, Mr Khan flayed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, saying the latter was merely "the captain of the cowards".

Addressing the party workers during Iftar, the deposed premier said, "Nawaz Sharif is not alone. But there are also more players on a team of cowards. The capability of the Sharif family is that all of its members are cowards. Maulana Fazlur Rehman is also a part of Nawaz Sharif’s team".

Speaking about his aide Ali Amin Gandapur, Mr Khan said, "Ali Amin Gandapur is determined. Shameless are those people who indulge in activities like this. The police are just busy taking Ali Amin here and there."

Earlier on Wednesday, Mr Khan said that the entire country was in the throes of fascism.

Taking to Twitter, the deposed premier lamented, "The way we have descended into becoming a banana republic where there is no rule of law and only the law of the jungle. It is clear that this reign of terror is not controlled by PDM puppets but by another force that sees itself totally above the law. Our people are abducted, and afterwards sham FIRs are registered."

Ruing the cases lodged against him, Mr Khan said, "As bail in one FIR is granted, another FIR pops up. I have over 145 FIRs filed against me. Its a circus of FIRs. My Bani Gala caretaker, my Zaman Park cook, our social media's Mashwani, Waqas, and my security incharge, Ghumman, - all abducted and tortured to try and update their software."

Speaking about the arrest of PTI stalwart Ali Amin Gandapur, Mr Khan said, "Ali Amin got bail in one sham case, and another FIR popped up. Now another one with the police taking him to Lahore.

"Despite falling ill on the way and being taken to the hospital, Ali Amin was removed from the hospital before he had stabilised", Mr Khan maintained.

On Monday, Mr Khan said the constitution could not prevail in the country if the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) did not release funds for the Punjab Assembly elections.

Speaking to media outside the courtroom, the deposed premier said, Despite the fact that the constitution states that negotiations are not needed, we are doing negotiations for the sake of elections. The possibility of holding the electionsafter 90 days does not exist. There are constitutional limits on holding the elections over more than 90 days."

Mr Khan was of the view that the interim setup should be replaced with the administrator, who should perform the task of holding the elections in the province. He alleged that the interim government was indulging in a political vendetta.

Mr Khan said, "Who is talking that we had strained relations with the US and KSA. General Bajwa launched a campaign against our government because he wanted an extension. Within three months, two meetings of the OIC were held in the country. Is this happened before in the country?"

"We were having strong relationships with China, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Donald Trump, and Boris Johnson. Who is ready to talk with the incumbent government?" he added.

Mr Khan maintained, "Already in the country, the fundamental human rights are being badly violated".