The question of whether a green transition will throw the global economy into recession is a complex and controversial one. While some argue that the transition to renewable energy could have negative economic consequences, others believe that a shift towards a low-carbon economy could actually stimulate economic growth. There may be some initial costs associated with transitioning to green energy but it is unlikely that this would throw the global economy into recession. In fact, investing in renewable energy and energy efficiency measures could actually stimulate economic growth, create new jobs, and improve public health and well-being.

Pakistan is currently facing a serious energy crisis, with frequent power outages and load shedding affecting millions of people across the country. In order to address this crisis, the country has been exploring a range of options, including increasing its use of renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, and hydropower. While there may be some challenges associated with transitioning to green energy in Pakistan, the potential economic, social, and environmental benefits are significant. By embracing renewable energy and energy efficiency, Pakistan can not only address its energy crisis but also help to build a more sustainable and prosperous future for its people.

JAKKARAN MUSA,

Balochistan.