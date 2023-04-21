Share:

In a recent move, microblogging platform Twitter has removed blue ticks from the Twitter accounts of several non-paying celebrities, athletes, organizations, and individuals.

This means that these accounts will no longer display the coveted blue tick that signifies a verified account.

The change has affected famous people from all around the world, including former Prime Minister Imran Khan, national cricket team captain Babar Azam, league leader Maryam Nawaz, former US President Donald Trump, and Microsoft founder Bill Gates.

Even American businesswoman Kim Kardashian, Selena Gomez, Beyoncé, American TV host Oprah Winfrey, and Human Rights Watch have not been spared.

According to Twitter, the blue tick verification process will now be available only to those who pay $8 per month for it.

This is a significant change from the previous system, where verification was granted based on certain criteria, such as being a public figure, brand, or journalist.

The move by Twitter has received mixed reactions, with some users calling it unfair and others welcoming it.

Some have argued that the blue tick is a mark of authenticity and credibility, and removing it could lead to confusion and misinformation on the platform.

Others, however, have pointed out that the blue tick system has often been abused, with many non-credible accounts being verified simply because of their popularity or influence.

It remains to be seen how the change will affect Twitter and its users in the long run.

However, it is clear that the blue tick is no longer a symbol of verification and authenticity for everyone on the platform.