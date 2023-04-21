Share:

KYIV-NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Ukraine’s “rightful place is in NATO,” during his first visit to the country since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Stoltenberg said he had discussed a “multiyear support initiative” with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which would help Ukraine transition from Soviet-era equipment and doctrines to “NATO standards.” This would “ensure full interoperability with the alliance,” Stoltenberg added.

NATO has been a key ally of Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion in February 2022, distributing military aid and bolstering Kyiv’s defenses in the face of Moscow’s relentless attacks.

The NATO chief said on Thursday that since last February, the alliance’s allies have “delivered more than 150 billion euros ($164 billion) of support, including 65 billion euros ($71 billion) of military aid.” “Allies are now delivering more jets, tanks and armored vehicles,” Stoltenberg added. “NATO stands with you today, tomorrow and for as long as it takes.”