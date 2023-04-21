Share:

The recent news of the driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal accident, which led to the death of Religious Minister Abdul Shakoor, being fined 13 times in the past for speeding by Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) highlights the dire need for road safety measures in Pakistan. Despite frequent tickets, drivers continue to violate traffic rules, endangering the lives of others. This reflects a complete lack of deterrence that out speed and fine system presents for motorists.

The lack of road safety in Pakistan is a serious concern, with thousands of lives lost every year due to road accidents. The country has one of the highest rates of road accidents in the world, and it is essential that immediate action is taken to address this issue.

It is high time that the government takes concrete steps to enforce traffic rules and ensure public safety. This includes imposing strict penalties for violations, revoking licenses of habitual violators, and ensuring that drivers are held accountable for their actions. The rules for this already exist, a lapse in implementation is leading to unnecessary dangers on the roads.

There is a need to raise awareness among the public about the importance of road safety. This includes educating drivers on safe driving practices, such as wearing seat belts, following speed limits, and avoiding distractions while driving.

Pakistan’s lack of road safety is a serious concern that requires immediate action. Pakistan’s lack of road-rule implementation has led to a yearly and avoidable loss of life. This is untenable. In theory, the licensing system exists to train drivers and make sure that any drivers that make roads unsafe are removed from traffic. Provincial and federal traffic police must do better to control these avoidable tragedies.