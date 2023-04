Share:

Politicians across Pakistan will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr in their native areas. Some will celebrate at home while some abroad.

According to details, President Arif Alvi will celebrate Eid in Karachi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore. The former Prime Minister Imran Khan will also celebrate Eid in Lahore Mian Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz will spend Eid in Jeddah.

Former President Asif Zardari is going to celebrate eid in Nawabshah and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto will celebrate Eid in Larkana. Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Faisalabad, Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf will celebrate Eid in Gujarkhan, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Gujarat and Chaudhry Moonis Elahi will celebrate Eid in London.

Former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gillani and former Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will celebrate Eid in Multan, Fawad Chaudhary Jhelum, Manzoor Vito Okara and Maulana Fazlur Rehman will celebrate Eid in Dera Ismail Khan.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, former Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz will also celebrate Eid in Lahore, Governor Punjab Baligh Ur Rehman, former Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar, Sardar Latif Khosa will also spend Eid days in Lahore.

Mian Aslam Iqbal, Mian Mahmood-ul-Rashid, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, will also be in Lahore on Eid. Sheikh Rasheed and caretaker provincial minister Jamal Nasir will celebrate Eid in Rawalpindi. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Shireen Mazari and Raza Rabbani will celebrate Eid in Karachi.