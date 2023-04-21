Share:

KARACHI - A young man was shot dead in Sohrab Goth, according to police. They added that Asal Khan, 22, was killed near the Junejo Colony graveyard. The body was shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for a post-mortem examination. An Edhi Foundation spokesperson said that the victim left his residence to offer Fajr prayer but could not return home. Later, his bullet-riddled body was found near the graveyard. Meanwhile, the trussed-up body of a watchman was found inside a factory in New Karachi on Thursday.