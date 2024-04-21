Sunday, April 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute

Agencies
April 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

BAHAWALNAGAR   -   A long-standing road dispute between two groups of the Hanjara community in Bahawalnagar took a deadly turn, leaving one person dead and three others injured in a shooting incident. According to Police, in the firing incident of Chak 41 area of Bahawalnagar, Ashfaq Hanjra died on the spot while Saifullah and two others were injured.   The assailants opened fire and fled leaving the victims in critical condition. The injured were rushed to the hospital and the police are investigating the incident.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1713597447.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024