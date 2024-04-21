13 people die in recent rains in KP

ISLAMABAD/ ABBOTTABAD - At least 13 individuals lost their lives and 12 others sustained injuries in different incidents of roof collapses caused by recent heavy rainfall in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). According to a private news channel report on Saturday, four people died in Mardan, three in Khyber, two in Malakand and two in Bajaur due to recent rains.

Two children succumbed due to drop in temperature due to rains whereas a man was swept away by rainwater in Lower Dir and search is on. According to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), at least 46 people have died and 60 people have been injured since April 12 due to heavy rains in KP. During the second three days of continuous torrential rain spell in Hazara division, life has been paralyzed, severing many road connections and triggering landslides that have blocked several roads, including the Karakoram Highway (KKH) in Kohistan.

According to details, the persistent heavy downpour across Hazara division, including Haripur, Abbottabad city, Galyat, Kaghan, Naran, Kohistan, Battagram and Thandyani has resulted in numerous road blockages due to landslides. Flash floods have also breached defenses, entered homes and caused widespread destruction.

In Havelian, Abbottabad, Qalandar Abad and Mansehra, the KKH has been blocked at multiple points by flash floods, leaving thousands of vehicles stranded in the water. Heavy rain, coupled with thunder and hailstorms, has caused significant damage to electricity transmission lines and telecommunication systems across most parts of Hazara division. Several link roads throughout the division have been cut off due to flash floods and landslides. In Abbottabad city, once again flash floods, sweeping away furniture and household items in various parts of the city. Key roads such as KKH, Main Murree Road, Kakul Road, Mandian, Supply Bazaar and Link Road Abbottabad have turned into virtual cesspools. Numerous thoroughfares and connecting roads in Galyat, Thandiani, Mansehra, Battagram and the Kaghan Valley have been destroyed by heavy rain, landslides, and flash floods.

In Mansehra, structural collapses and other incidents triggered by windstorms and heavy rain have been reported.